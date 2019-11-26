VINTON, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities say no foul play is suspected in relation to the death investigaton at a Vinton home.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating a death at a Vinton home.

Officers are on the scene at 1015 Hardy Road and no suspects are being sought in the investigation at the moment, according to Vinton police chief Thomas Foster.

Authorities say the medical examiner’s office has been notified and they are waiting for the office to declare a cause of death.

