ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic is planning to expand the VTC Health Sciences and Technology Campus with a world-class cancer center.

The new center, which is estimated to cost about $100 million, will enhance care in the region and open opportunities for leading-edge research and clinical trials for patients in the community.

Rendering of the new Carilion Clinic Cancer Center by Spectrum Design Architects, Engineers

The center will be built at the corner of Franklin Road and Reserve Avenue, where the former Roanoke City Public Schools maintenance building was before it burned down in 2016.

Carilion said that detailed planning is underway and fundraising will play a large role in how quickly the center is built.

The $1 million gift from Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee and her husband, the Honorable G. Steven Agee, is a gesture of thanks to the many people in the community who care for those with cancer, and as an encouragement to all who are able to contribute to this new cancer center.

Those who would like to join the Agees and contribute to the cancer center initiative may visit the Carilion Clinic Foundation webpage and click on the “Donate Now” button to make a gift.