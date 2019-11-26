LYNCHBURG, Va. – Tuesday, Nov. 26 is National Cake Day.

For some, cake is just a simple dessert -- but one Lynchburg bakery turns cake into a canvas.

Kissed Cupcakes started as a home bakery in 2011. They specialize in cupcakes, cake poppers, cookies and cakes.

With cake as their canvas, bakers take a creative approach to cake decorating. Check out this hamburger and fries cake they made.

What about this wine barrel birthday cake? Paying attention to details is kind of Kissed Cupcakes’ thing, and they do it well.

10 News reporter, Megan Woods spent the morning with owner Robin Litz showing how they create their cake masterpieces.

For more information about Kissed Cupcakes, click here.