ROANOKE, Va. – Free downtown parking during the holidays returns to the Star City on Wednesday.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is bringing back its validation program, Park DRI, through Dec. 18. It’s not every day though -- just on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday.

The free parking is valid for four garages in downtown Roanoke.

This is Park DRI’s fourth year.

"We really want to get people down here to do their holiday shopping. Obviously we have almost entirely local businesses here and we want people to come down here and support them especially for the holidays, of course, all year long as well. It just makes it a little bit easier for people to get down here and get a spot and go shop," said Jaime Clark, marketing and communications manager for Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

