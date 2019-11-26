ROANOKE, Va. – More than 55 million people are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. We’re working for you to make sure it’s a safe one.

It’s important to remember that all the normal rules apply. Don’t drive drunk or distracted. The number one thing to remember is to always buckle up. Carilion Clinic said it’s especially important around the holidays when anxiety can already be running high.

“It just all sort of tends to make your mind not focus and pay attention sometimes when it’s very necessary, so just being aware that other drivers out there aren’t paying as much attention as closely as they should and be extra cautious," said Arwen Quinn, Trauma Outreach Coordinator at Carilion Clinic.

Car crashes are the number two reason why people end up in the trauma bay, behind falls. More than 500 people died in crashes over the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend.