LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some families in the Lynchburg area are getting free, hot Thanksgiving meals this week.

The food delivery app Waitr and its local restaurant partners started the holiday food drive on Monday.

The company announced the campaign last month.

Moore’s Country Store Boonsboro is one of four restaurants cooking and packing hot meals and desserts for families in need.

Waitr officials said the community nominated six families.

“The families range from anywhere from those that are disabled, unemployed, just several different reasons why people nominated these families,” said Beryl Bass, marketing manager for Danville and Lynchburg.

“We want to include everybody in the community. People that need and people that deserve,” said Carrie Lewis, a cashier at Moore’s Country Store Boonsboro.

Waitr will continue their holiday food drive Tuesday.