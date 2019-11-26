ROANOKE, Va. – The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will discuss making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary at its meeting this morning. It joins a growing list of counties in Southwest Virginia passing resolutions, in anticipation of gun control laws that could pass next year in a democratic-controlled General Assembly. The county's proposed resolution says it will protect the rights of people to bear arms and directs law enforcement and employees to not enforce unconstitutional laws. The Wythe County Sheriff issued a statement yesterday supporting the proposed resolution.

Henry and Botetourt Counties do not have anything on the agenda about the second amendment, but people are telling us it may be brought up during the public comment period.

The second annual Jake Aldridge Memorial Basketball Classic is today. It features two games, featuring Lord Botetourt, Salem, Northside and Patrick Henry. Money raised from the event goes to the Jake Aldridge Memorial Fund, which benefits local organizations. Aldridge was killed in a shooting in northeast Roanoke in July of last year.

Local celebrities will bag groceries today at Food City stores. It’s part of the grocery store’s campaign to get donations for the United Way. Locations taking part locally include stores in Pulaski, Galax and Independence.

It’s opening day for the Bedford Festival of Trees. The theme for this year’s event is “Celebrate Love,” coinciding with the 50th anniversary of “Virginia is for Lovers.” For $1, you can vote for your favorite tree, with proceeds benefiting local charities. The trees are on display through January 3.