ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A fire broke out at a Roanoke County home on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the fire happened 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Janney Lane in Cave Spring.

When crews first arrived, they found an outside patio area on fire.

There were no injuries and no one is displaced, according to authorities.

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was caused by combustibles close to a heat source.

Officials estimate the damage caused to the patio to be $10,000.