ROANOKE, Va. – The sound of saws and hammers filled Williamson Road Wednesday morning after the sounds of shattering glass filled the area overnight.

Roanoke police say about a dozen businesses along Williamson Road and Orange Avenue NW have busted windows.

Investigators say they got the first call just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One building owner, David White, got a call about the damage on Wednesday morning.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way. You’re kidding me’," White said.

The front window of his building was completely blown out and bullet hole is clearly visible.

“A police officer thought maybe it was a BB gun. It wasn’t a BB gun. It was a low power pistol, rifle, something like that. We don’t know exactly what it was, but it was enough to bust the glass and break it,” White said.

Windows at Waffle House, Title Max, and Berglund Credit Line used car dealership were all blown out.

“Vandalism is a bad thing. It’s a hard thing on anyone, no matter if you’re a homeowner, a business owner," White said.

No injuries were reported, but White said there could have been.

“There’s maintenance people, there’s janitors, things like that. They come in real, real early and could have been, you know, right behind this glass," White said.

The repairs will cost him about $4,200 by his estimates.

And right around the holidays, he said it’s wasted money and wasted time.

“I do have insurance on the building, but I have a very high deductible, so I”ll probably have to pay this out of my pocket."

Roanoke police released the following statement: