FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 44-year-old Moneta woman died in a crash Tuesday night on Route 220, according to Virginia State Police.

At 9:09 p.m., about a mile south of Route 635, a 2010 Mini Cooper was heading south when it hit a Volvo pulling a flat-bed trailer as the Volvo was making a right turn into a parking lot, according to police.

Laurie Pickeral Chitwood, the driver of the Mini Cooper, was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.