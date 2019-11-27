ROANOKE, Va, – After your Black Friday shopping is over, don’t forget to spend money at your favorite small business.

Members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber were outside their offices in downtown Roanoke Tuesday passing out giveaways as a way to encourage people to support Small Business Saturday.

The holiday shopping tradition celebrates small businesses, from corner stores to food trucks and online boutiques.

“One of my co-workers and I were out yesterday visiting some of our members. They are also small businesses and they were kind of excited for us to take a quick photo with them and help promote Saturday and promote their brand and promote their story during this special time of year,” said Eric Sichau, director of membership services.

Saturday will be the 10th Small Business Saturday.