ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke nonprofit gave back this Thanksgiving holiday, making lots of smiles along the way.

On Tuesday night, more than 300 families received full Thanksgiving meals at the Melrose Library. They’ll get to take it all home and cook it in the comfort of their own kitchens.

UBU Gospel Entertainment organized the food drive with the help of other sponsors. The ‘Keep it 100 Campaign’ aims to build community strength by making sure as many families as possible get to gather over a hot meal.