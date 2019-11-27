ROANOKE, Va. – Come Wednesday, many people will start prepping the bird for Thanksgiving, and for some of those people, it will end in a nightmare.

Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires in the United States. More than three times as many home fires occur as compared to a regular day.

While we think of fryer fires, the simple stovetop can be just as dangerous. Roanoke City Fire-EMS said never leave food you’re cooking unattended, and most importantly, pay attention.

“There’s a lot going on, you’re paying attention to what the kids are doing, what your family and friends are talking about and what’s going on on the stove,” Roanoke City Fire-EMS Community Risk Reduction Specialist Kristen Perdue said. “Multitasking can be difficult at times but definitely make sure that you’re being safe and paying attention to what’s on the stove because it could eventually spur into something that we don’t want to happen, especially while you’re enjoying the holidays.”

It’s also recommended to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and having a working fire extinguisher within reach of the kitchen.