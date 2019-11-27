FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – After more than a two-week manhunt, US Marshals say Marine Michael Brown was arrested early Wednesday morning in Franklin County.

According to Deborah Caldwell-Bono, Brown’s attorney, he is being held at the Franklin County jail and will be taken to the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

10 News will be broadcasting this news conference both online and on WSLS.

Livestream player will be added before the news conference begins.