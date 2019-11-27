ROANOKE, Va. – Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Firefighters will for bragging rights on the court at Battle of the Badges. They will face off, while helping the community. Admission is canned food, benefiting a local non-profit. Donations will be accepted for Special Olympics. The games gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Armory.

The turkey, pardoned by President Trump, will arrive this morning in Blacksburg. Bread and Butter will live the rest of their lives at Gobblers Rest. They will join Peas and Carrots, who were pardoned last year. There is a meet and greet with the newest Hokies on Sunday.

A downtown parking validation program returns to Roanoke. On Wednesdays through December 18th, you can park for free in the Center in the Square, Church Avenue, Tower and Campbell Garages. Downtown Roanoke, Inc. And PARK Roanoke worked together on the annual program in an effort to bring shoppers and diners downtown on a typically slower day.

Ice skating returns to downtown Roanoke. Elmwood on Ice opens for the season today. The outdoor ice rink can accommodate 100 skaters. Admission is $6 with season passes available. The rink will remain open into early February.

The Harvest Foundation holds its annual Thanksgiving Even dinner in Martinsville. The meal of tradition Thanksgiving food will be served by the Harvest Youth Board. Grab a plate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. They are hoping to serve more than 3,000 free meals. The meal is free, but donations are accepted.