BUCHANAN, Va. – To help make sure that no one is alone for the holiday, the New Freedom Farm in Buchanan hosted its fourth annual free Thanksgiving meal.

More than 220 veterans from near and far attended and had turkey with all the fixin’s, according to the farm’s founder and director, Lois Fritz.

Fritz said that veterans from as far away as Massachusets were fed Thursday afternoon.

Some members of Rolling Thunder, the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association and the American Legion Riders also attended and help serve and transport veterans.