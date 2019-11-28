ROANOKE, Va. – Head to Pearisburg on Sunday for the town's Christmas Parade. Watch the floats and bands go by and get your picture taken with Santa. It's Sunday at 4 p.m.

Floyd County holds its annual Christmas parade on Sunday. The theme is “A Golden Christmas: Celebrating 50 Years of Love.” It begins at 3 p.m.

The Town of Buchanan lights its Christmas Tree. Enjoy an evening of carols, stroll down Main Street and enjoy a carriage ride. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Kick off the holiday season at Smith Mountain Lake. Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza features refreshments, an Elf on the Shelf contest and Santa will arrive by boat. It’s Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Head to the opening weekend of High Country Lights in Galax. Enjoy the animated light displays, choreographed to your favorite Christmas tunes. It’s open daily through New Years Day.