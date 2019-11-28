ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County.

It happened on Wednesday just before 1 p.m. on Route 60 where it intersects Steelhouse Drive.

A 2004 Chevy 2500 pickup truck was headed east on Route 60 when it drove off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned several times, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Susan Charlton, 60, of Lexington, died at the scene. Charlton was wearing her seat belt, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police is investigating.