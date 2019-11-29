BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 19-year-old woman died after a two-car crash in Bedford County a day before Thanksgiving.

At 3:14 pm., on Route 619, three-tenths of a mile west of Pedigo Road, a 2005 Nissan Altima traveling east crossed over the center line and hit a 2001 Daewoo Leganza head-on in the westbound lanes, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, Kendra Shepherd, 19, of Hardy, was not wearing her seat belt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The 18-year-old driver of the Daewoo was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The map below is an approximation of the crash site.