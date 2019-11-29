LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Humane Society needs help covering the $13,000 monthly bill to keep its pets vaccinated.

This weekend, shelter officials are hoping their Holiday Pop-up for Pets event will help with that.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., various artists and vendors will be selling products at the Boonsboro Shopping Center.

Thirty percent of the proceeds will go towards the animals, which will help buy medical supplies for the pets, which makes sure they’re vaccinated.

“We do have a lot of different specials. We’re going to be having adoption specials every weekend in December. So this will help to go cover the cost of that as well and help get more pets in homes,” Julie Barger, director of development, said.

For just $10 pet owners and dogs to can also take pictures with “Santa Paws” at the nearby bank from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.