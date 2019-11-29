LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s not often people can get close to a construction site and see the large equipment drive by.

“Children especially love it. They’re just so fascinated and so are adults,” said project manager Jim Talian said.

What’s even more fascinating? The Main Street Renewal Project could be wrapping up sooner than expected.

Talian said the project, which was slated to be finished in November 2021, will now be finished by July 2021.

“When we first laid out the schedule, we didn’t have all the contractors hired, we didn’t know how much staff and crews they were going to have. We found out that they’ve been able to bring more people down at the site than we had budgeted for. So we’re doing real well,” Talian said.

The project is a collaboration between the city of Lynchburg and Appalachian Power. Both agencies are simultaneously working to replace centuries-old power and water lines underground.

“The water lines were reaching the end of their lives. They were breaking with more frequency,” Talian said.

While crews are working through all four blocks, businesses can’t believe how clean it is.

“That’s probably the thing we get the most compliments on really. I think people are used to construction sites being a muddy mess,” Talian said.

But city leaders don’t want people to forget, Main Street businesses are open and ready for customers.

Talian did say that drivers may see traffic delays come Monday.

Appalachian Power crews will be replacing underground vaults on 5th and Main streets.

Work at the intersection is expected to take about two weeks, according to city leaders.

Northbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane and while officials said there will be no detours, drivers are asked to obey traffic signs and drive slow as crews work.