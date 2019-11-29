LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are asking for help as they investigate a burglary at a Burger King in the city.

At 5:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a reported burglary at the restaurant on Memorial Avenue.

Police believe the burglary happened either late on Thanksgiving or early Black Friday morning.

The suspect broke into the restaurant, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective R. G. Miller at 434-455-6160.