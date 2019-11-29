ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Some Roanoke County firefighters have a new way to help them save lives.

A new fire truck for Vinton is set to replace one that is 22 years old.

The new truck is similar to the one its replacing but comes with extra space for equipment and new technology.

“It’s very important to have the new truck in our station," Capt. Dean Peroulas said. "The airbags in it, just the safety features that it has for us in case it is ever in a crash. The foam systems that are on it. We can already have our pre-connect with our foam that some of the older trucks don’t have.”

The truck is expected to go into service in a few weeks.