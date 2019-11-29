ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With the help of 500,000 lights, Explore Park has been transformed into a holiday lights walking tour.

The new, 26-night event has been in the works for two years and took two months of preparations.

The lights aren’t just holiday-themed. The park is divided into four zones based on themes.

Traditional Christmas

Nature

Fantasy

Adventure

On Black Friday, Illuminights begins at 5 and the last admission is at 10 p.m.

It’s recommended that you buy tickets in advance online. But don’t worry, you can also buy tickets at the park when you arrive.

Illuminights also features interactive activities like cookie decorating, marshmallow roasting, carriage rides and more.

Click here to check out the Illuminights calendar to learn what activities are offered on which days.