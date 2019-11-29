ROANOKE, Va. – Enjoy a night of Christmas cheer as Lexington holds its annual Candlelight Procession and Tree Lighting. The procession will start at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street with Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the way.

Martinsville Speedway offers a Black Friday Deal. The ticket package includes the pre-race experience prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights in May. Ticket packages start at $66.

The PART Transportation system will offer fare free trips today. The fixed-route system is managed by RADAR of Roanoke and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Virginia ABC stores will offer Black Friday deals today. It will offer a 20 percent discount on purchases over $100. The same discount will be offered online on Cyber Monday.

Have coffee with a cop in Salem today. Have a casual conversation with law enforcement about issues that matter the most to you. It’s from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Starbucks at Electric and Main.

Tonight is the last night of camping for the season at Salthouse Branch Park Campground in Henry County. It will reopen on March 1st for the 2020 season. More than 19,000 people camped there, enjoying the recreational opportunities at Philpott Lake in 2018.

The model train layout returns to the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library. The O-Gauge railroad takes up most of the third flood of the museum. The trains will run through early January. Admission is $5 for adults with children getting in for free.