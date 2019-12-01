FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Due to the rainy weather, the Annual Christmas Parade in Floyd County has been postponed.

The celebrations will now be Sunday Dec. 8th at 3 p.m.

The theme this year is “A Golden Christmas: Celebrating 50 years of Love."

