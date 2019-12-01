Floyd County Christmas Parade postponed due to weather
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Due to the rainy weather, the Annual Christmas Parade in Floyd County has been postponed.
The celebrations will now be Sunday Dec. 8th at 3 p.m.
The theme this year is “A Golden Christmas: Celebrating 50 years of Love."
