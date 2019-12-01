Wooden home catches fire in Galax overnight, displaces homeowner
Galax Fire Deoartment says a bedroom’s ceiling was burning when they arrived.
GALAX, Va. – The city of Galax’s fire department says one person was displaced in a house fire late Saturday night.
The firefighters shared photos of the wooden home in the 100 block of Eastview Street on their Facebook page, saying the ceiling of one of the bedrooms was on fire when they got to the scene Saturday night. There’s no word yet on what started the fire.
