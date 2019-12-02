ROANOKE, Va. – A local pet clinic is set to undergo its largest fundraising effort ever to open a new pet hospital and adoption center in Roanoke.

On Monday, Angels of Assisi announced that it is launching a $3 million capital campaign, named ‘Imagine,’ to open a new 16,000 square foot facility that will have a pet hospital and adoption center.

The new facility, which will be located on the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue, is meant to replace the community pet clinic and adoption center on Campbell Avenue.

Angels of Assisi leaders say the new facility will have surgical suites, a pharmacy, diagnostic suites, an adoption center and more. Other services that the pet clinic hopes to provide include endoscopy, acupuncture and orthopedic surgery.

“While we have expanded our services and programs to better serve the people and pets in the community, our space, unfortunately, has remained the same and we found ourselves at a tipping point,” said Lisa O’Neill, executive director of Angels of Assisi. “The new facility will be able to better serve the community to ensure pet owners have access to affordable veterinary care for their beloved pets while also finding homes for animals through the adoption center.”