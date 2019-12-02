ROANOKE, Va. – While you’re snagging your Cyber Monday deals, don’t forget to save a few extra bucks for Giving Tuesday. The point is to spark charitable giving during the holiday season.

Organizations across the country have Giving Tuesday campaigns to kick off the giving season.

The Salvation Army takes the day to highlight its Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program. Both programs are going through changes this year.

You can now donate to a red kettle via Google or Apple pay. Click here for information.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke says its numbers are down. With Thanksgiving being so late this year, there’s less time to raise money. They also need more volunteer bell ringers.

Roanoke’s Angel Tree program has double the amount of kids to help; going from more than 600 kids to more than 1,200 kids.

To support The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Giving Tuesday Challenge campaign click here.