FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Michael Brown, the Marine accused of murder in Franklin County, is scheduled to be in court in 2020 for a preliminary hearing.

Brown was scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m.; however, court records show that has been continued.

Brown’s case will be heard on March 19, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in Franklin County General District Court, according to court officials.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Rodney Brown.

On Nov. 9, Michael Brown reportedly shot Rodney Brown “numerous times,” according to Michael’s mother’s statement in court documents.

Prior to that, Brown deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in mid-October, where he served as a combat engineer with the Marines.

After a massive manhunt, Brown was arrested on Nov. 27.

Brown is also facing charges from the Craven County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office for two counts of felony larceny.