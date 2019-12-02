CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – On Friday night, someone abandoned a pregnant dog at the Campbell County Shelter, according to the organization, Friends of Campbell County Animal Control.

Surveillance images show someone take a pregnant dog from a trunk, drag her to the fenced area and then leave.

The dog wasn’t found until the next morning.

FOAC noted in its Facebook post, which included the above photos, that the person who abandoned the dog may or may not be the owner, as the dog could have been stolen, taken from a driveway, or possibly the object of a neighborhood or family dispute.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Campbel County dispatch at 434-592-9574.