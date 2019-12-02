ROANOKE, Va. – Work begins today in Lynchburg at the intersection of Fifth and Main Streets. Appalachian Power crews will work on an underground vault. Traffic will be down to one lane. Work is expected to last about two weeks.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Boonsboro Road between Peakland Place and Clayton Avenue will be reduce to one lane. Crews will make improvements to the stormwater system. Work is expected to last about two weeks.

Ring in the holiday season in Roanoke County. The county will light is Christmas Tree tonight at the South County Library. Students from Oak Grove Elementary’s after school program will perform. Children can create holiday crafts and take a ride on the Christmas Barrel Train. The festivities get underway this evening at 6:30 p.m.

The trial is expected to begin today for one of the men, charged in the death of a Lynchburg teen. Kevin Soto-Bonilla is charged in the March 2017 death of Raymond Wood. He is charged with capital murder, robbery and gang participation. Attorneys have previously asked to move the trial out of Bedford County. Three of the other people charged in the case have already been convicted.

The Halifax County Board of Supervisors will meet to discuss becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary and to raise taxes for school construction. The board could pass a resolution, opposing “unconstitutional restrictions” on the right to bear arms. The resolution says the board opposes public money being spent to enforce rules in conflict with the U. S. and Virginia constitutions. The county could join a growing list of localities passing similar resolutions after the democrats won control of the General Assembly in November’s election. Lawmakers have filed several bills to be debated starting in January. The county will also hold a public hearing about adding a one percent sales tax starting July 1st. The money would be used to pay for school construction. Voters passed a referendum in November, allowing the additional tax.