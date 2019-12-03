18-year-old VMI cadet killed in car crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old man who was a first-year cadet at VMI died early Saturday morning in a car crash.

The crash happened in the area of Sanford Drive and Paul Lane in Stafford County, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Jamison Clark lost control of the 2004 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving, went sideways off the road and hit a tree.

Clark, an international studies major, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition at the hospital later that morning.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Multiple services are planned for Clark.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Jackson Memorial Hall.

A visitation is planned for Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Home in Stafford.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Dumfries, Va.