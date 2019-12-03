Feeding America Southwest Virginia continues holiday tradition to help feed families

SALEM, Va. – A local holiday tradition continues to help feed families in need.

As part of the annual Grocery Dash, four teams raced through the aisle of a Salem Kroger on Tuesday afternoon, filling shopping carts with as much food as they could in 90 seconds.

All of the food was donated to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

More than $1,600 worth of food was collected this year.

“It’s a great way for everyone to be engaged. Kroger’s a great partner. They always support us in the work that we do, and for them to support us in this way, Giving Tuesday, makes giving fun," said FASWVA CEO Pamela Irvine.

She estimated the event has helped feed hundreds of families since it started four years ago.