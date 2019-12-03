Lynchburg police searching for accused scammer selling phones through Facebook

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a scam in which he sells used phones on Facebook.

Tykiem Hurt is wanted on charges of robbery and grand larceny related to the scam, according to Lynchburg police.

Anyone with information about this scam or Hurt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

Lynchburg police remind citizens that if they choose to meet in person to conduct a business transaction, they should meet in a well-lit, public place, and should never meet a stranger alone.