VINTON, Va. – Vinton is bringing in the Christmas spirit in a big way. Thursday is the town’s annual Christmas Parade.

The night begins with a Christmas tree lighting at the town’s municipal building at 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., the parade starts and ends at the farmers market with a meet and greet with Santa Claus.

The Christmas tree lighting, parade and meet and greet with Santa is free.

Angie Chewning, executive director of Vinton Chamber of Commerce remembers watching the parade when she was a little girl and now she’s one the many people who help plan it.

