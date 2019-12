Published: December 4, 2019, 7:53 am Updated: December 4, 2019, 9:25 am

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a crash in Roanoke County.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Plantation Road around 7 a.m., according to authorities.

Authorities did not have any further information about injuries, cause or number of cars involved.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.