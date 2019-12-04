Extra precautions taken after potential threat made toward private Christian schools in Virginia

Schools in southside have extra police presence after Danville police say they received an alert Tuesday of a potential threat against private Christian schools across Virginia.

Authorities say the threat did not come from the southside area and was not directed at any specific school in the area. According to police, the increased police presence is just a precaution.

Sacred Heart Catholic School is not closed, but says it is taking extra precautions.

Stay with 10 News as we learn new details about this incident.