Holiday creativity get put to the test at Gingerbread Festival in Salem

Celebrate an old-fashioned Salem Christmas filled with incredible gingerbread houses, petting zoo and holiday shopping

Megan Woods, Morning Reporter

SALEM, Va. – This Saturday, see gingerbread houses like you’ve never seen them before.

For free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salem Public Library, see how creative people get for the gingerbread house competition, decorate your own cookies, experience a petting zoo, meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause and even shop at local vendor booths.

The festival is put on by Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library.

There are officially nine gingerbread house entries for the competition, but organizers say you can bring in a gingerbread house to be judged until Friday December 6th. For an entry application, click here.

