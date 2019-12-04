Holiday creativity get put to the test at Gingerbread Festival in Salem

SALEM, Va. – This Saturday, see gingerbread houses like you’ve never seen them before.

For free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salem Public Library, see how creative people get for the gingerbread house competition, decorate your own cookies, experience a petting zoo, meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause and even shop at local vendor booths.

The festival is put on by Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library.

There are officially nine gingerbread house entries for the competition, but organizers say you can bring in a gingerbread house to be judged until Friday December 6th. For an entry application, click here.