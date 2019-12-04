Mother with ties to New River Valley found dead at Colorado hotel

DENVER, Co. – A 31-year-old mother with ties to the New River Valley has been found dead at a hotel in Colorado, according to KUSA.

Officers say the body of Chelsea Snider was found Sunday morning around 8 at an extended stay hotel in Sheridan.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but authorities haven’t said how she died.

Family members tell 10 News that Snider was born and raised in the New River Valley.

Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He’s been employed as an Uber driver but has since lost access to the application, according to the company.

A family member of Snider said she had known abed for more than a year.