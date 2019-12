Roanoke Fire-EMS highlights importance of sprinklers after Melrose Towers fire

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is reminding residents how important sprinkler systems are after a fire that could have ended much differently.

Authorities say crews responded to a fire at Melrose Towers around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a fire, which was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before it could cause any extensive damage.

The fire was reportedly caused by burning incense and was ruled accidental, and no injuries were reported.

Officials say several apartments were damaged by water and several people were relocated by apartment management.

At 4:59pm 12/3, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire alarm at Melrose Towers. The sprinkler system in the building was... Posted by Roanoke FireEMS Department on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The post on the Roanoke Fire-EMS page ended with “#SprinklerSystemsSaveLives”.