Ronald McDonald House tops big fundraising goal for Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Giving Tuesday proved to be a huge success for some nonprofits in Southwest Virginia.

The Ronald McDonald House set a goal of raising $35,000 for its 35th anniversary. It raised $15,000 before Giving Tuesday and surpassed its goal, reaching more than $37,000.

"That is a huge shot in the arm in our budget so we really, really needed that and appreciate that so much and helping us take care of a home that helps provide families a home away from home," said Anna Semonco, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

Semonco said they’re grateful to donors big and small, including TMEIC which donated $20,000.