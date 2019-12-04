’We want not one kid on a school bus without a good, warm coat': Local business cleans 199 coats for people in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Tuesday, members of One Community One Voice and Lynchburg police picked up clean coats from $2.50 Cleaners in Lynchburg.

The owner and his staff donated six hours to clean 199 coats.

It’s the second year One Community One Voice has collected coats for children and adults in need.

The coats will be distributed on Dec. 21 at Miller Park.

“We’ve added that they have a good, clean coat and we’re glad that there able to have it,” said Craig McCann, owner of $2.50 Cleaners.

“We want not one kid on a school bus without a good, warm coat. And we want not one Lynchburg citizen cold,” said James Camm, co-founder of One Community One Voice.

Camm and organizing partners hope to give out 2,000 coats and still need more donations.

To help, visit the group’s Facebook page.