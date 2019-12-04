What’s News Today: Find Your Money, Simply Southern

ROANOKE, Va. – Vinton mayor, Brad Grose, will deliver the State of the Town Address today. He will talk about accomplishments over the past year and look to the future. The program begins at 8 a.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.

New College Institute’s Cyber Security Speaker Series continues today. There’s a five-hour training for law-enforcement will touch on legal issues surrounding digital evidence and the latest trends.

The Central Virginia Planning Development Commission will hold a public meeting today about its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan will assess natural hazard vulnerabilities and strategies to reduce impact. If you would like to give your thoughts, tonight’s meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Miller Center.

The Department of Treasury will help you find your missing money. Representatives from the department’s Unclaimed Property Program will be at the Danville Treasurer’s Office from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and again tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Delays are possible on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County today. VDOT will use slow rolls both north- and south-bound between mile markers 101 and 109 as work continues on the New River Bridge. Traffic may be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time. VDOT expects to do four slow rolls between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Harvest Foundation will kick off its fall grant award announcements today. It will make the announcements about awards this afternoon at 3 p.m.

Today is the last day for operations at General Electric in Salem. The company announced last June it was closing the facility, with 265 employees losing their jobs. Other GE locations and supplier partners will pick up the work from the plant. GE has been a staple in the community since opening in 1955.

Simply Southern is bringing its Jeep to Rich Creek today. It will set up at Gateway Gifts from noon to 1 p.m. You can get your picture taken with the SUV and see new merchandise.