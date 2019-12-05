Capital murder trial begins for alleged MS-13 gang member in connection with Lynchburg teen’s murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The trial in a high profile local murder case is expected to begin Thursday.

The jury for the Kevin Soto-Bonilla case has been selected, and opening statements took place Wednesday, according to the Bedford County clerk.

As 10 News has reported, Soto-Bonilla is charged in connection with the 2017 death of Lynchburg teen Raymond Wood.

The death penalty is on the table, as this is a capital murder case.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Soto-Bonilla is one of several men charged in connection with Wood’s death. MS-13 member Victor Rodas was found guilty in October 2018 of first-degree murder, abduction, and gang participation.