Get your holiday shopping done at one location this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Get all of your holiday shopping done under one roof. Thousands of shoppers are headed to the Berglund Center this weekend for the third annual Holiday Craft and Vendor show hosted by Savvy Events. The show has become the largest free indoor craft show in the Roanoke Valley.

Savvy Event owner Jason Lane explained it's expanded from last year, turning into a two day even featuring more than 240 local businesses.

“If you cannot find it here, I don't know what you are looking for, Lane said. ”There is everything from handmade stuff all the way up to photos to baked goods, breads, clothing. You name it, it will be there."

There will be a 50-50 raffle that will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters on Friday. Shoppers can also donate a new unwrapped gift for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

The event begins Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.