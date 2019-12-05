New treatment for hallucinations, delusions caused by dementia

A promising new treatment for a very troubling symptom of dementia.

Clinical trials show an antipsychotic drug called Pimavanserin significantly reduced hallucinations and delusions in dementia patients.

Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic even stopped the study early because the benefit was so clear.

The drugmaker, Acadia Pharmaceutical, now plans to apply for FDA approval.

About 30%, or over 2 million dementia patients, suffer from delusions that can cause aggressive behavior.