Man hurt after shooting in northwest Roanoke

Shooting happened Thursday evening near Harrison Avenue

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is hurt after a shooting in northwest Roanoke, according to police.

Police say it happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue NW.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound outside of a home.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text Roanoke police at 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

