Two displaced after Roanoke crews respond to two early morning fires

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people have been displaced after crews responded to two early morning fires in Roanoke.

Authorities say crews responded to the first fire around 1:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Bluff Ave. SW, where the fire spread to two apartments inside the house.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Crews responded to the second fire around 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Arbutus Ave. SE for a shed fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause of both fires.