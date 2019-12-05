What’s News Today: New trails, second amendment

ROANOKE, Va. – The Department of Treasury will help you find your missing money. Representatives from the department's Unclaimed Property Program will be at the Danville Treasurer's Office from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Part of Trents Ferry Road in Lynchburg will be down to one lane today and tomorrow between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will replace a failing culvert pipe.

The City of Lynchburg will hold a groundbreaking today for the Langhorne Road Bridge Renovation and Blackwater Creek Trail Extention Project. Work will include stabilizing and renovating the abandoned railway trestle and continuing the trail to Linkhorne Middle School. Work is expected to last until November at a price tag of nearly $2 million.

Head to Downtown Vinton for the town’s Christmas Parade. The town will light its tree at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, before the parade begins at 7 p.m. After the parade, get your picture made with Santa and enjoy hot chocolate at the Farmers’ Market.

Westlake holds its annual Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting. Make Christmas cards, visit with Santa and enjoy live music. The festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westlake Towne Center.

Botetourt County holds a Small Business Summit today. Learn strategies for business development and marketing, gaps in the market and growth opportunities. The county will also announce initiatives to support small businesses.

Franklin County’s TNT Auto Body holds a toy drive in support of Operation Christmas Tree. TNT will have its Big Green Bus at Walmart in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. if you would like to drop off a donation.

Craig County could become the latest locality to declare itself a second amendment sanctuary. There are a least eight bills filed for the next General Assembly session pertaining to gun control. They range from banning guns and knives in preschools, changing the definition of an assault rifle and expanding background checks. The Democratic Party will hold a majority when the new session begins in January.

The Town of Blacksburg holds a public meeting tonight about plans to develop trails near Brush Mountain. As we’ve reported, the properties were bought by New River Land Trust after receiving a $1.2 million grant from Virginia Outdoor Foundation. Plans call for nine miles of trails. If you would like to give your thoughts, the meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Blacksburg Library Community Room.